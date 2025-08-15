Revenue for SR’s Chennai division crosses over Rs 4,600 crore in 2024-25

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway’s Chennai division has achieved a record-making revenue of Rs 4,611 crore in 2024-25.

“In the current financial year up to July, our achievement is Rs 1,563 crore,” said Divisional Railway Manager Shailendra Singh during I-Day celebrations here in the city on Friday. In 2023-24, the Chennai Division had earned a revenue of Rs 4,513 crore.

“The division handles more than 12 lakh passengers including 9 lakh suburban passengers daily. The EMU rakes were upgraded from 9-car to 12-car on all major suburban routes and have given 21% more capacity,” Shailendra said. “A fourth line was added in the Chennai Beach-Egmore section for operational benefits. The division runs 87% of the total trains punctually. We operated 3,960 special trains last year and 999 special trains this year till July.”

Sectional speed of trains was increased from 110 km/h to 130 km/h in Chennai-Gudur, Chennai-Jolarpettai and Arakkonam-Renigunta sections. The Automatic Block Signalling System in Arakkonam-Renigunta section was commissioned.

“A few of the important infrastructure facilities were commissioned during the last financial year. In this financial year, there are 88 lifts, 69 escalators, pay-and-use toilets at 39 stations, and ATVMs for ticketing at 52 locations supported by 117 facilitators, emergency medical care at 3 stations, women facilitation centres with baby feeding rooms at 4 stations, child helpline booths at 5 stations, and battery-operated cars at 3 stations,” he explained.

Also, digital lockers were installed at the Central and Katpadi stations, AC waiting halls in 5 stations, executive lounges at Central and Egmore stations, information display boards at 44 stations and CCTV cameras at 49 stations were also commissioned last fiscal year. “An AC EMU train service started operation in April,” Shailendra stated.

The RPF rescued 792 left-behind children and saved 17 passenger lives. The division achieved loading of 1.07 crore tonnes in the last financial year and 30.2 lakh tonnes this financial year up to July.

A total of 12 manned level crossings were closed last year, and also this year till July. Electronic Interlocking Systems were introduced at 10 stations and at 10 auto sections. Multi-section digital axle counters (MSDAC) were provided in 19 block sections.