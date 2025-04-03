Revenue dept aims to disburse 6 lakh house pattas in next 12 months: Minister Ramachandran

CHENNAI: The DMK regime is determined to distribute 6 lakh house pattas by January next year, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K K S S R Ramachandran informed the state assembly on Thursday.“It is the directive from Chief Minister (M K Stalin) to accomplish this task within the next 12 months.

We have set a target of distributing 30,000 to 50,000 pattas every month to beneficiaries to achieve this goal. The house pattas have been distributed impartially,” said the minister, responding to the debate on demands for grants for the department.

He also recalled the measure introduced by the former CM M Karunanidhi-led DMK government, which issued an order in the year 2000 to distribute house pattas to landless people in both rural and urban areas across the state.

This, indeed, paved the way for the distribution of house pattas to such a large number of people in the state.“Many are asking, what has this Dravidian Model government achieved? I would like to outline a few of our department’s accomplishments under the current government,” he said, before listing that the department had issued 13.82 lakh house pattas and completed the issuance of 1.11 crore patta transfers in the last four years.

Similarly, e-pattas were issued to 3.42 lakh pattas through Adi Dravidars, while 55,957 tribals and NArikuravas received e-pattas. It also issued 27 types of certificates, including birth and community certificates, to 3.78 crore beneficiaries during this period.

Additionally, it extended the Old Age Pension to 9.46 lakh beneficiaries and increased the monthly allowance from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 under the scheme.Pointing out the 1962 Act prohibiting issuing of patta in the belt area, covering a radius of 16 kms from Chennai, with an objective to reserve the land for the expansion of Chennai.

However, the CM has directed to take measures to issue pattas to people living in this area following repeated pleas from legislators, he added.On par with the HR & CE department, the revenue department also retrieved 38,840 acres of government land, valued at ₹6,000 crore, in the last four years.

The robust system has reduced the average time required to issue certificates and pattas. “What more can a government do?” he asked, continuing that the Chief Minister had guaranteed that government schemes should benefit all sections of the population, without any discrimination based on political affiliation.

The minister further mentioned that the department had carried out land acquisition for airport expansions, railway projects, and NHAI schemes. He highlighted that it was the present government that had successfully acquired land for the Coimbatore and Thoothukudi expansion projects and was in the process of acquiring land for the Salem airport expansion scheme.

“Land acquisition is a sensitive process, involving political, social, and agricultural issues. However, we have handled it carefully and succeeded in acquiring land for development projects.

Our government has engaged directly with landowners and extended compensation beyond the guidance value,” he added. Calling the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme a big hit, the minister said that the scheme was launched in 2023 and conducted 4,402 camps, redressed 22.59 lakh petitions from the public.

Now, the CM has instructed to conduct 1,270 camps in 24 districts before January 2025 to address the grievances of the public.