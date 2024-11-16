Revenge murder: Youth on bail killed after being pushed from moving bus in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a suspected case of revenge murder, a five-member gang hacked a youth, on bail, to death after pushing him from the moving bus in Tiruchy on Friday.

The police identified the victim as G Vishnu (24), a resident of Kodiyalam near Jeeyapuram in Tiruchy. He was out on bail and the tragedy occurred when he was travelling in a bus from Kodiyalam to Chathiram bus stand.

When the bus was nearing Thindukarai, one of the five-member-gang, that followed the bus, got into it and pushed Vishnu on the road, the police said. As Vishnu fell on the road, the rest of the members attacked him with lethal weapons and escaped from the spot. Vishnu sustained severe injuries and he died on the spot, according to the police.

Based on the information, Jeeyapuram police rushed to the spot. They retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruchy GH for the post-mortem examination. A special team was formed to find the culprits.

Meanwhile, the initial investigation revealed that Vishnu was involved in a murder and he was part of the gang that murdered one Gokul last year. The gang including Vishnu was arrested and they were in prison.

Vishnu came out on bail last week and the opponent team who followed Vishnu murdered him. The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.