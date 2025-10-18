Revenge murder: Tirupur man stabbed to death at CMCH

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by a youth over a dispute in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Friday night.

The deceased, Vijay from Tirupur, and employed in a textile firm, took his pregnant wife, Ranjana, to Tirupur Government Hospital for a check-up. From there, she was referred to CMCH for further treatment due to some complications. In the maternity ward of CMCH, Vignesh (23), a construction worker from Neelikonampalayam near Singanallur, had also admitted his wife Keerthika for delivery.

Following a quarrel between them over some issue, Vijay assaulted Vignesh a few days ago. “Later, the wife of Vignesh was discharged after delivery, and they left home. However, Vignesh, who was in a revengeful mood, came to the maternity ward of CMCH around midnight. He took Vijay to a secluded spot on the hospital premises and stabbed him to death with a knife," police said.

Police said Vijay collapsed on the spot after bleeding profusely and succumbed to injuries. The public caught Vignesh red-handed when he attempted to flee, and handed him over to the Race Course police. A case of murder has been registered, and further inquiries are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the public urged police to step up security at the hospital entrance and allow anyone inside only after a thorough check.