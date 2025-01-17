Begin typing your search...
Return early to avoid traffic jams on Jan 19: TN transport dept tells public
CHENNAI: The State Transport Department on Friday has appealed to the public, particularly those returning to Chennai after Pongal holidays, to adjust their travel plans in order to avoid expected traffic congestion on January 19.
CHENNAI: The State Transport Department on Friday has appealed to the public, particularly those returning to Chennai after Pongal holidays, to adjust their travel plans in order to avoid expected traffic congestion on January 19.
In a statement released, the department advises travellers to consider returning earlier, either on Friday or Saturday, to prevent severe traffic jams, added a Thanthi TV report.
