Retired transport employees in Tiruchy stage protest demanding benefits

TIRUCHY: Retired transport employees from Tiruchy staged a protest on Tuesday demanding retirement benefits from the department.

According to the protesting retired transport employees who assembled near the Central bus stand in Tiruchy, the retired employees union has been fighting for their retirement benefits for more than nine years.

They were demanding the disbursement of DA and an increase of pension amount. They were also fighting for free medical insurance and employment for the legal heirs.

“The Chief Minister MK Stalin during his election campaign, promised us to solve all our problems within 100 days of forming a government but the government has completed three years but they have failed to fulfil even a single long pending demand,” they said.

As a part of their ongoing protest, around 150 members from the union assembled in front of the central bus stand and staged a protest. They also raised slogans against the state government and demanded to fulfil their long pending demands immediately.

While they were staging a protest, a section of retired employees attempted to block the traffic movement. As it was a peak hour, the traffic had turned to stand still and the police arrested all the protesting members. Subsequently, the bus resumed its services.