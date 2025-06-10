Retired surveyor alleges MGR's property usurped

TIRUCHY: A retired surveyor submitted a petition to the Tiruchy district collector on Monday, demanding to verify the current ownership of MGR’s property worth Rs 25 crore located at Woraiyur.

According to the petition by Charles, retired surveyor from North Kattur in Tiruchy, a bungalow and 80,000 sq ft vacant land located at Thiruthanthoni road in Woraiyur owned by the then Chief Minister MGR and its current market value is estimated to Rs 25 crore.

“After the demise of MGR, the property was transferred to MGR’s brother, MG Sakkarapani and his son and daughters. However, in due course of time, the names of the legal heirs were removed and the property was transferred in the name of AIADMK General Secretary,” Charles said in the petition.

Meanwhile, the property ownership was renamed to one Maduram and her husband, Govindasamy, in the land registry without following the due formalities.

“It is mandatory to obtain RDO’s order to remove the name and re-register another name for a property, but in this matter, nothing was followed,” alleged Charles in the petition.

However, a few years back, the names Maduram and her husband Govindasamy were also removed, and it was registered in the name of AIADMK General Secretary.

At this juncture, Charles claimed that transferring the property to the AIADMK General Secretary was not proper, and so the RDO should initiate steps to find whether MGR had made any ‘will’ to transfer the property and find out the fact.