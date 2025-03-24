Retired SI murder: Relative of key accused arrested

MADURAI: One more accused has been arrested in the recent murder of Jahir Hussain Bijli (60) of Thadi Veeran Kovil Street, Tirunelveli Town.

The incident occurred in the early morning of Tuesday when he was returning home after offering namaz. Bijli was hacked to death for speaking out against Thowfiq in a land dispute.

Tirunelveli Town police filed a case following the murder. Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Santosh Hadimani, when contacted, said the accused has been identified as M Peer Mohammed (37), brother of Noor Nisha, wife of Mohammed Thowfiq alias Krishnamurthy, the key accused in the case.

In the wake of the incident, three special teams were formed to nab the accused. Hunt is on to nab Noor Nisha, who remains absconding.