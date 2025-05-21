Begin typing your search...
Retired government official arrested for shooting dog in Erode
The dog’s owner, Radhika, confronted Subramaniam about the shooting and later filed a police complaint, alleging that he had also threatened to kill her.
CHENNAI: Subramaniam, a retired government official, was arrested for shooting a dog in Chennampatti, Erode.
According to a Thanthi TV report, Subramaniam went to his garden where he saw a group of dogs roaming.
Angered by their presence, he took out his gun and shot one of the dogs. The dog has sustained a bullet injury, according to reports.
The dog’s owner, Radhika, confronted Subramaniam about the shooting and later filed a police complaint, alleging that he had also threatened to kill her.
Following the complaint, Subramaniam was arrested.
Further investigation is underway.
Next Story