Retired government official arrested for shooting dog in Erode

CHENNAI: Subramaniam, a retired government official, was arrested for shooting a dog in Chennampatti, Erode.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Subramaniam went to his garden where he saw a group of dogs roaming.

Angered by their presence, he took out his gun and shot one of the dogs. The dog has sustained a bullet injury, according to reports.

The dog’s owner, Radhika, confronted Subramaniam about the shooting and later filed a police complaint, alleging that he had also threatened to kill her.

Following the complaint, Subramaniam was arrested.

Further investigation is underway.