    Retired government official arrested for shooting dog in Erode

    The dog’s owner, Radhika, confronted Subramaniam about the shooting and later filed a police complaint, alleging that he had also threatened to kill her.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 May 2025 11:25 AM IST
    Retired government official arrested for shooting dog in Erode
    Representative Image (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: Subramaniam, a retired government official, was arrested for shooting a dog in Chennampatti, Erode.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, Subramaniam went to his garden where he saw a group of dogs roaming.

    Angered by their presence, he took out his gun and shot one of the dogs. The dog has sustained a bullet injury, according to reports.

    The dog’s owner, Radhika, confronted Subramaniam about the shooting and later filed a police complaint, alleging that he had also threatened to kill her.

    Following the complaint, Subramaniam was arrested.

    Further investigation is underway.

    Gun shootingpet dogGovernment officialMan ArrestedErode
    Online Desk

