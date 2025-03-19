Retired GCC staff, DMK union leader killed in Villupuram; suspect held

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old retired Chennai Corporation employee and DMK-affiliated union leader, Kumar from Ayanavaram, was brutally murdered in a shocking case linked to a high-value land dispute.

The prime suspect, Urappakkam Ravi, along with two accomplices, allegedly abducted Kumar, strangled him with a rope in a moving car, and buried his body in the Senji forest area of Villupuram district.

Kumar, a respected DMK trade union leader, had been overseeing a prime plot of land near Chennai’s ECR Road on behalf of a relative based in Mumbai.

The land, worth crores of rupees, became the center of a dispute when Ravi, a local operative, allegedly forged documents to claim ownership.

After Kumar filed a police complaint, Tambaram authorities ruled in his favor, confirming the legitimacy of his relative’s ownership.

This decision reportedly enraged Ravi, sparking retaliatory plans.

On the afternoon of March 16, Ravi lured Kumar to Tambaram under the pretext of discussing the land.

Kumar, travelling from Ayanavaram by auto, was met near the Tambaram bus stand by Ravi and two associates.

They forced him into a car and drove on Chennai-Trichy National Highway.

During the journey, an altercation erupted, and the trio allegedly assaulted Kumar before strangling him with a rope.

The body was later transported to Senji, where it was buried in a pit dug in a dense cashew grove.

When Kumar failed to return home, his family filed a missing complaint with the police. Police traced his last phone calls to Ravi, leading to his interrogation.

During questioning, Ravi confessed to the murder and revealed the location of the body.

Tambaram police arrested Ravi early Thursday and are intensively searching for his accomplices, identified as Senthilkumar and Vijay from Poonamallee.

A joint team of revenue officials, forensic experts, and police is working to exhume the body from Senji for post-mortem analysis.

The murder has sent shockwaves across Chennai, highlighting tensions over land grabs and document fraud in rapidly developing areas. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to addressing property-related crimes and ensuring justice for Kumar’s family.

“We are pursuing all leads to apprehend the remaining suspects,” stated a Tambaram police official.

“This case underscores the need for vigilance against fraudulent land dealings.”