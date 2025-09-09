Restrictions imposed on visitors to DGP office following attack incident

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent assault on Airport Moorthy by VCK members, stringent restrictions have been enforced for visitors to the Tamil Nadu DGP headquarters.

According to the new guidelines:

*.Visitors must wear their identity cards visibly at all times inside the premises.

*.Entry will be permitted only to designated areas; access to restricted zones without official approval is prohibited.

*.Carrying weapons, explosives, or banned items is strictly forbidden.

*.Visitors must follow the instructions of security personnel and adhere to all safety signs and notices.

*.Mobile phones should be kept in silent mode.

*.Identity cards must be returned while exiting the premises.

*.Any suspicious activity should be immediately reported to security staff.

*.Visitors are also required to follow prescribed rules regarding dress code, communication with staff, and other regulations.

*.The police have urged all visitors to strictly comply with these measures to ensure security at the headquarters.

The incident happened on Saturday morning outside the DGP’s. Moorthy was also attacked by three men, purportedly VCK cadre, who ganged up against Moorthy for his alleged derogatory remarks against VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on YouTube.

In response, Moorthy brandished a pen knife to ward it off and attacked one of the VCK men. Both parties filed complaints against each other. The injured VCK cadre was admitted to a hospital.