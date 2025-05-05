Restore power supply quickly, EB Minister Sivasankar tells field staff

CHENNAI: Minister for Transport and Electricity, SS Sivasankar, on Monday instructed all engineers and field personnel to remain on high alert, particularly during the summer heat and sporadic rainfall, which can cause faults in electrical infrastructure such as transformers, underground cables, power lines, and poles.

“Swift repair and restoration efforts must be in place to address any outages promptly,” he said in his maiden review meeting with TNPDCL officials after taking charge of the Electricity portfolio.

“To improve public response, the ‘Minnagam’ helpline has increased its staffing from 65 to 94 employees per shift, ensuring quicker registration and resolution of complaints. A total of 282 personnel are now deployed daily,” he added.

The minister stressed the need for engineers to conduct on-site inspections in areas frequently affected by outages, identify root causes, and implement appropriate corrective measures. During scheduled maintenance-related power shutdowns, supervisory engineers from each distribution circle must ensure that advance notifications, including the exact timings of power interruptions, are communicated to consumers via SMS.

“Despite surging electricity needs, TN has successfully maintained a stable supply through a combination of in-house generation, electricity exchanges, and short-term contracts,” he pointed out.

As part of ongoing digital upgrades, Sivasankar also launched a new website for the TN Green Energy Corporation and two additional online service portals for vendors and a human resource management system portal. Tangedco’s CMD J Radhakrishnan, and other senior officials attended the event.