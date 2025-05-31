Restoration work in full swing in rain-hit Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: With the early onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala, Kanniyakumari received intense showers from May 23, continuing till Saturday.

Strong winds and rains brought several trees crashing down on power lines.

Of the 563 electricity poles damaged, 439 poles have been restored and works are under way to restore the remaining poles, Collector R Alagumeena said on Saturday after a meeting with officials.

As many as 145 trees were uprooted and the fire and rescue services personnel removed those trees swiftly.

Of the 575 fishermen who set out to sea, 554 have returned to shore and the Fisheries officials are trying to contact the rest of them.