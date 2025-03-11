Restoration of train services between Hubballi and Rameswaram

CHENNAI: Services of Train 07355/07356 between Hubballi and Rameswaram have been restored with existing composition of coaches and stoppages. The South Western Railway had earlier notified the cancellation of 6 services of Train 07355/07356 Hubballi-Rameswaram - Hubballi Specials via a Southern Railway press release dated February 12.

Now, it has been advised to restore 3 services out of 6 with existing composition, timings and stoppages.

Train 07355 Hubballi-Rameswaram special will leave Hubballi at 6.50 am on April 12, 19 and 26 and reach Rameswaram at 6.15 am the next day (3 services).

Train 07356 Rameswaram-Hubballi special will leave Rameswaram at 9 pm on April 13, 20 and 27 and reach Hubballi at 7.40 pm the next day (3 Services).

Advance reservations for the above special trains are open from the Southern Railway end.