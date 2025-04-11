Restoration of MEMU services on weekends from April 12

CHENNAI: Two pairs of MEMU Express trains which were cancelled on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) will now be restored.

Train 66051 Egmore-Puducherry Express leaving Egmore station at 6:35 am, which was cancelled on Saturdays, is restored from April 12.

Train 16112, Puducherry-Tirupati Express leaving Puducherry at 3 pm, which was cancelled on Saturdays, is restored with effect from April 12. Train 16111 Tirupati-Puducherry Express leaving Tirupati at 4 am, which was cancelled on Sundays, is restored from April 13.

Train 66052 Puducherry-Egmore Express leaving Puducherry at 4 pm, which was cancelled on Sundays, is restored from April 13.