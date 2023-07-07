Response unbecoming of Raj Bhavan: Reghupathy

CHENNAI: Hours after his tell-all rebuttal presser in native Pudukottai on the issue of prosecuting the former AIADMK ministers, state law minister S Reghupathy said that the files sent to Raj Bhavan on September 12, 2022 and May 15, 2023 had the authenticated final investigation reports of the DVAC.

In a statement circulated by the government late Thursday night, Reghupathy said that the file sent to Raj Bhavan in connection with the corruption case against former AIADMK minister K C Veeramani had the final investigation report of DVAC and its recommendation. “It does not behove the office of the Governor to claim that they have not received the authorized investigation report 298 days after receiving and signing in receipt of the same,” the minister added.

Even if one were to accept the argument of the Raj Bhavan, no clarification or detail was sought in connection with the file till I wrote to the Governor. I don’t know why the governor who wrote in haste to dismiss Senthilbalaji, was delaying sanction for prosecution in a corruption case by citing reasons without evidence,” Reghupathy added.

Raj Bhavan issued acknowledgment letter on receipt of file

Claiming that the original file comprising the final investigation report and recommendation of the DVAC for prosecuting former minister M R Vijayabaskar in a corruption case was sent to the Raj Bhavan on May 15, 2023, the minister said that the Raj Bhavan has even issued a letter acknowledging the receipt of the file. “It is startling to find Raj Bhavan claiming that it has not received the file 53 days after it was sent in accordance with administrative practice. That the governor was engaging in party politics instead of acting in accordance with the Constitution is evident from the Raj Bhavan claiming to have not received a file it has already received. Otherwise, it raises a question as to whether the governor was not in control of the Raj Bhavan,” the minister added.

“I have written to the Governor seeking expeditious sanction for prosecuting the former AIADMK minister by enclosing the details of the correspondence received from the CBI on June 30, 2023 for prosecuting Dr C Vijayabaskar and B V Ramana in the Guktha case,” the law minister added.