Resolve issue of national merit scholarship, Anbumani Ramadoss requests CM Stalin

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to take measures to resolve issues pertaining to the results of National Means Cum Merit Scholarship exams.

In a statement, Anbumani said that there are allegations that several students, who scored higher marks, have not been selected for scholarship and candidates with lower marks are selected.

"Under the scholarship scheme, as many as 6,695 students should be selected from Tamil Nadu. To shortlist eligible candidates, two exams will be conducted and candidates should score at least 40 per cent in both the exams. Then the scholarship will be provided based on reservation," he explained.

He added, "but in the results released by the state government, students who did not score 40 per cent in one of the two exams have been selected. Average scores of both the exams have been considered for the selection. But, candidates with 40 per cent score in both the exams have been rejected. This is unfair and social injustice.

Saying that the students will become depressed due to such issues, Anbumani urged the government to order an investigation into the issue.

"The selection list, which was released earlier, should be revoked and a fresh selection list should be issued based on 40 per cent score in both the papers," he demanded.