Resolutions against quarrying in Palar river passed at gram sabha

VELLORE: Gram Sabha meetings at Agaramcheri, Koothambakkam, Ananganallur and Kothakuppam villages in Gudiyattam Panchayat Union passed resolutions against the setting up of sand quarries in Palar river as it would affect local drinking water sources.

Though the government had announced starting of quarries between Koothmabakkam and Ananganallur it was opposed by locals who also gave a similar view at the public hearing on the issue held recently.

Similarly, residents of Vallandaram village panchayat in Anaicut panchayat union passed a resolution demanding action to stop the mixing of sewage in the local irrigation tank. Meanwhile, Ranipet Collector S Valarmathi participating in the Vilar panchayat in Timiri PU called on women to eat well and partake of government schemes which provided them dole to combat anemia as the locality was noted for anemic women and child marriages. She also participated in a community feast organised by the AD welfare department.