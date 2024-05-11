Resigned IAS officer Aneesh Sekhar reinstated after withdrawal of resignation

CHENNAI: Aneesh Sekhar, an officer from the Indian Administrative Service's 2011 batch, has withdrawn his resignation and has been accepted back into the service by President Droupadi Murmu, effective from April 29.

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension has notified the acceptance of the withdrawal, and the intervening period from February 29, 2024, to the actual joining of the post, will be treated as "dies non".

Aneesh Sekhar was the managing director of ELCOT when he tendered his resignation citing personal reasons earlier this year.

The state government on Thursday posted Sekhar as the managing director of the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited which was held by TANGEDCO chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni. Sekhar took charge on Friday.

Lakhoni, however, will continue as the chairman of the newly created green energy company.

TANGEDCO was trifurcated earlier this year and separate companies were formed for power generation, distribution and green energy operations. Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency was merged with the non-conventional energy sources wing of TANGEDCO to form the green energy corporation.