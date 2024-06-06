Residents of Tamil Nadu's Annur stage protest as rain water enters houses

COIMBATORE: Residents in a couple of residential areas in Annur near Coimbatore resorted to roadblock protests on Wednesday as rainwater entered more than 50 houses in their locality.

Rains, which poured out a fortnight ago left farms in Buvaneshwari Nagar underwater. After residents of this locality blocked the Annur-Sathy Road demanding to remove the stagnant water, the police removed some blocks resulting in water flowing into a few other residential areas including Palani Krishna Avenue. Adding to their woes, the rains that poured out over the last two days also led water to flow into over 50 houses in the locality.

Some residents vacated their houses due to inundation. Following this, the residents of Palani Krishna Avenue blocked the road resulting in traffic disruption for a few hours. They then withdrew the protest after police pacified the agitators by assuring them that the stagnating water will be sucked out with motors from their residential area.