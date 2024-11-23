Residents of Sakkarakottai stranded in waist-deep water after rain lashes district

CHENNAI: Over 100 houses in Ghajini Nagar, located in the Sakkarakottai Panchayat of Ramanathapuram district, have been submerged in waist-deep rainwater after heavy rainfall over the past three days. The area now looks like houses have been built in the middle of a sea, with the water surrounding the homes, leaving residents trapped inside for the past three days.

Residents have complained about being unable to leave their homes due to the rising floodwaters, and have raised concerns about the lack of essential supplies. The continuous rains have also made it impossible for them to send their children to school.

Despite multiple pleas to the district administration and the Sakkarakottai Panchayat officials, no action has been taken to assist the affected families. As a result, several residents, including women, stood in waist-deep water and protested, demanding immediate relief and intervention.

The residents have called on the district and Panchayat authorities to take immediate steps to drain the stagnant water and provide aid to the affected families.

Ramanathapuram district has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the last three days, an intense cloudburst resulted in 44 cm of rainfall in a single day.