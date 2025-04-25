Residential training centre in Chennai for UPSC aspirants from TN: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase the number of UPSC rank holders in the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that a high-tech residential training centre, which would accommodate 500 civil services aspirants, will be set up at Shenoy nagar in Chennai at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

He told the House that more students from Tamil Nadu used to clear UPSC exams till 2016; however, in 2021, mere 27 students from the state cleared the competitive exam.

Pointing out that the Naan Mudhalvan scheme aims to train more and more aspirants with required skills, the chief minister said that aspirants from the state can utilise the scheme to crack civil services after undergoing training at Anna Administrative Staff College.

Stating that each civil service aspirant is given Rs 7,500 per month for ten months to prepare for the preliminary examination, he said those students who clear the preliminary examination are paid a lump sum of Rs 25,000.

"We took intensive measures this year and, as a result, as many as 57 aspirants have been selected for various jobs under the UPSC," he said, adding that of the 57, 50 candidates were trained under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Chief Minister Stalin said, "we should aim to increase the number of aspirants clearing the exam.”

The CM noted that students who cleared the UPSC will be felicitated at a function at Anna Administrative Staff College on Saturday.