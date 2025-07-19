Residences, cashew farms to be razed for Cuddalore footwear unit: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the State government for trying to evict Cuddalore residents for setting up a footwear factory.

He alleged the factory is being set up, destroying residential areas and cashew plantations. In a statement, Anbumani said that the residents are protesting against an announcement made by the Chief Minister pertaining to the setting up of the factory.

“More than 300 families are cultivating cashew in Kudukkanpalayam, Pethankuppam and Malaiyadi Kuppam in Cuddalore district. They were evicted in January with the help of police. Most of the cashew trees were uprooted. PMK has alleged that the action was to hand over the land to a private company,’’ he added.

Anbumani stated that the families were living on the land for three generations. Moreover, cases against the eviction are pending in the High Court. It is unfair to evict and hand over the land (to the private party) before the court verdict, he said. “There are several land parcels owned by the government in the Cuddalore district.

Such places can be allocated for the factory. It is not fair for the government to function as an agent of a private company. They should instead help the people. The government should provide a patta to the families living in those villages,” he demanded.

In another statement, Anbumani pointed out that the government has failed to arrest the persons who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in Tiruvallur district, even 8 days after the incident. “Despite forming three special teams, there is no headway in the investigation. The delay and indifference by the police cannot be condoned,” he said.

Meanwhile, party founder S Ramadoss, in a separate statement, demanded that the government provide security to the Tiruvallur victim and offer counselling.