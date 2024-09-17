Uttarakhand landslides: Rescued Tamil Nadu pilgrims arrive back in Chennai

CHENNAI: The pilgrims from Chidambaram in Cuddalore, who were stranded in Uttarakhand due to landslides triggered by heavy rains, safely returned to Chennai on Tuesday morning.

A group of 30 pilgrims had embarked on a spiritual tour to the northern states on September 1. They were travelling to Adi Kailash temple in Uttarakhand when they were stranded due to landslides.

After the information reached here, the Tamil Nadu government coordinated with the Uttarakhand government and the Indian Army to rescue the stranded pilgrims.

Chief Minister Stalin spoke to one of the members of the group, identified as Parashakthi, and assured that the State government would take all steps to ensure their safe return to Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Army personnel swung into action and airlifted stranded pilgrims, including those from Tamil Nadu, on helicopters. They were later taken to Delhi by road.

From Delhi, 20 pilgrims were sent to Chennai by the Sampark Kranti Express train, while 10 others were flown back to Chennai by Indigo Airlines.

The pilgrims, who arrived at Chennai airport this morning, were received by Tamil Nadu government officials and were sent to their hometowns.

Speaking to reporters, the pilgrims recounted their harrowing experience, saying they were stuck for four days without food or water and had lost hope of returning alive. That was when the rescue personnel came to their aid.

They expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army, the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister Stalin for their rescue and safe return.

The pilgrims also thanked the officials who provided them with food, shelter, and other necessities during their rescue and transit.