Rescued elephant calf dies of illness in Thepakkadu elephant camp

COIMBATORE: An elephant calf that was rescued from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode and nursed in the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) died of illness on Thursday early morning.

The calf was rescued on March 10, when it was one month old after the mother collapsed and died not responding to treatment.

The adult female elephant along with its calf had ventured in Bannari near Sathyamangalam and entered Rajan Nagar where it was found collapsed.

The calf was left in a four-foot-deep pit while the mother was treated. As the adult elephant died without responding to treatment, the calf was taken to Theppakadu elephant camp.

However, the elephant calf fell sick recently and its condition deteriorated despite continuous treatment.The calf died around 3 am on Thursday.