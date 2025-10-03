Rescue India from pitiful state: Stalin slams PM Modi on Gandhi Jayanti day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday condemned the release of a special postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the centenary celebrations of RSS, and said India should be rescued from the "pitiful state" of celebrating an organisation which shaped the thinking of a communal element who assassinated the Mahatma.

Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi on his jayanthi on Thursday, the Chief Minister said India is a secular country and Mahatma Gandhi sowed the basic philosophy for it.

“He is the power that will always provide us strength to face the seeds of hatred among the people and the divisive forces whenever they arise,” Stalin said in a post on the social media platform ‘X'.

“India should be rescued from the pitiful state where the one who is in charge of the country's leadership (Prime Minister) releases special postage stamps and commemorative coins on the centenary of the #RSS movement, which gave shape to the dreams of the communal leader who killed our Father of the Nation,” the Chief Minister said.

“This is the pledge that all the people of the country should take on Gandhiji's birth anniversary. #MahatmaGandhi,” Stalin said.

The Rs 100 coin released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti features a majestic image of Bharata Mata in Varada mudra, with a lion on the obverse. The members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are seen venerating her. The national emblem is depicted on the reverse.

CM Stalin also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for issuing a commemorative postage stamp on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh centenary celebrations.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, revered as Mahatma Gandhi, was the pioneer of non-violent resistance. Through his philosophy of ahimsa and satyagraha, he mobilised millions of Indians to participate in the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, just months after India attained independence.