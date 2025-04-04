Representation by individuals to EC:  Edappadi K Palaniswami moves Madras HC

CHENNAI: The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami moved a petition before the Madras High Court seeking to direct the Election Commission of India to decide the preliminary issues of the representations made by several individuals against the party by complying with the condition imposed by the court.

EPS in his petition submitted that a division bench of HC on February 12, issued an order directing the poll body to decide the representations made against AIADMK within the limitation of the four corners of para 15 of the Election Symbol Order, 1969, (stipulating that the commission should act only if it is satisfied that there are two rival groups are before it and claiming the party), within four weeks.

However, the commission failed to do so as directed by the court and had wanted to look into all the representations made before it with respect to the internal affairs of his political party, he alleged.

It has been seven weeks without any decision made by the poll body, despite the court clearly stating the four-week timeline to dispose of the matter, said EPS.

The AIADMK leader added that as the state is set to face Assembly elections in a few months, the pending representation may cause harm to the party's image and lead to the spread of false propaganda.

Hence, EPS seeks the court to direct the poll body to dispose of the representations within a fixed date.

Several individuals including P Ravindhranath, Va Pugazhenthi and MG Ramachandiran, made representations before the election commission against the several amendments made in the party bye-law by passing resolutions and electing EPS as the general secretary of AIADMK.

Based on the representations, the election commission initiated proceedings to decide the matter. Aggrieved by this, EPS moved a petition alleging the election commission does not have such power.

Later, the HC heard the matter and allowed the poll body to decide the representations but within the power conferred under para 15 of the Election Symbol Order, 1969.