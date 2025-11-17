Reply to plea seeking security detail for Karthigai Deepam, Madras HC tells TN government

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government, the Tiruvannamalai district administration and the Director General of Police to file a counter-affidavit by November 24 in response to a petition seeking details of security arrangements ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival.

Advocate Elephant G Rajendran filed the petition, stating that lakhs of devotees are expected to gather at the Arunachaleswarar Temple on December 3 for the festival, and that authorities must prevent overcrowding and ensure adequate basic amenities.

The petition sought the deployment of sufficient police personnel to regulate crowds, the installation of surveillance cameras, effective traffic management, adequate parking arrangements, and the establishment of temporary medical camps. It also requested a ban on allowing fake godmen, transgender persons and persons with disabilities on the Girivalam path, and sought a prohibition on setting up shops along the route.

It further requested that the district administration file a report detailing the security measures planned. Hearing the petition, Justice PB Balaji directed the authorities to submit their counter-affidavit by November 24 and adjourned the matter.