Reply to plea over self-certification of fire safety: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file a response to the petition challenging the government’s order allowing building owners to obtain fire and safety certification from privately empanelled agencies or by self-certification.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard the petition moved by the All India Private Schools Legal Protection Society, challenging the government’s order based on the recommendation of an empowered committee concerning the issuance of fire licenses to buildings.

The petitioner alleged that the government order issued by the Home Department in November last year, simplifying the procedure of issuing fire licenses, is illegal and unconstitutional.

The government order allows the owner of the buildings constructed within 18.3 metres to approach a private empanelled agency approved by the government and conduct the fire safety audit, submitted the petitioner. It also allows the building owners to self-certify their building with respect to fire safety protocols, alleged the society.

Under the simplification of procedure, the government issued directions that completely undermine the compulsory certification by Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department in violation of statutory provisions apart from violating various orders the Supreme Court and High Courts had passed, contended the petitioner.

Hence, the government order should be quashed, submitted the petitioner.

After perusing the petition, the judge directed the Home Department to file a response and posted the matter to April.