Repeat offender among 2 held for waylaying man for money to buy liquor in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Two persons, including a notorious rowdy, were arrested for waylaying a man and demanding money for the purchase of liquor in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, K Durai Arasan (37) from Ullikkottai near Mannargudi was proceeding to Balaji Nagar in Thanjavur on his two-wheeler.

When he was near Thanjavur Medical College hospital, he was intercepted by two persons who were identified as D Vijay (23) and Alex alias Alexander (38) from Sevappanayakkanvari near Thanjavur.

The duo demanded money from Durai Arasan. Because he refused to give money, the duo attacked him with wooden logs that they were carrying.

Even after being attacked, Durai Arasan refused to give money, and both Vijay and Alex attacked him again and escaped from the place.

Under the impact of the assault, Durai Arasan sustained injuries. He went to the Thanjavur South Police with the support of the local people and filed a complaint.

The Sub Inspector of Police Karthikeyan, who registered a case against the duo, arrested both Vijay and Alex on Wednesday.

The police said that Alex was a notorious rowdy against whom around 10 cases are pending at several police stations across Thanjavur.