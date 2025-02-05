Reopen sand quarries shut during ED raids: TN Sand lorry owners

TIRUCHY: Sand lorry owners approached the Chief Engineer of the Water Resource Department (Public Works Department) on Wednesday and appealed to reopen the sand quarries which were closed after ED raids, to protect the livelihood of the workers.

After meeting the Chief Engineer (Tiruchy Region) of WRD of PWD, the Sand Lorry Owners Welfare Association president Papanasam Velu told reporters that the sand quarries that were functioning across the State were temporarily closed during ED raids on September 12, 2023, but they were not reopened till today.

“There are around 20,000 lorries and 5,000 bullock carts designed for sand transport that have been lying idle since then and our livelihood has been affected a lot. The unavailability of sand quarries has led to a spike in the price of M-Sand and P-Sand produced by private firms. For instance, the M-sand which was earlier sold at Rs 3,000 per unit, is now sold at Rs 5,000, while P-sand which was sold at Rs 4,000 per unit has been sold at Rs 6,000,” said Velu.

In addition, he pointed out that the private crusher units have their own vehicles to transport the M-sand and P-sand and the lorries and bullock carts have lost their jobs and hence lost their livelihood.

The association appealed to the Chief Engineer to protect their livelihood by immediately opening the recently announced 13 sand quarries. They also appealed to the state government to intervene and issue a favourable announcement for the welfare of the several lakh workers dependent on the sand quarries.

They also warned of indefinite protests across the state if the reopening of sand quarries was delayed.