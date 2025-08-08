Renaming hostels with social justice tag sans infra fillip exposes political move: BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday criticised the State government's decision to merge various government-run hostels under the name "Social Justice Hostels," calling it a politically motivated move.

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the scheme to combine hostels operating under the Kallar Reclamation scheme for the Denotified Communities (DNC) under the Backward Classes Welfare department, and the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department lacked a genuine focus on improving conditions.

"Renaming hostels without addressing issues such as shortage of teachers, inadequate drinking water supply, poor sanitation, and substandard food will not establish social justice," he said, adding that the government should prioritise infrastructure and basic amenities.

The BJP leader also alleged that the DMK's alliances with caste-based outfits and retention of leaders who make casteist remarks contradicted its stated commitment to social justice. "The government should not undermine welfare measures achieved through years of struggle," he said.

Nagenthran further urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to withdraw the name-change decision and instead direct efforts towards repairing and upgrading existing facilities. "Covering up the problems with a new label is not effective governance," he added.