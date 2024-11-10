Rename Thanjavur Tamil University after Raja Raja Chola, says HC judge

TIRUCHY: Appealing for greater recognition of Raja Raja Chola’s contributions to Tamil, Madras High Court Judge Justice R Suresh Kumar said it would be more appropriate to name the Thanjavur Tamil University after the great Tamil emperor.

Delivering a talk at the 1,039th Sadaya Vizha on Saturday, celebrated as a government event, the judge also appreciated the contribution of the king to society as a whole.

The two-day celebration of Sadaya Vizha of Raja Raja Cholan commenced at the Big Temple with Mangala Isai and Thirumurai Arangetram on Saturday presided over by the Thanjavur district collector B Priyanka Pankajam.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest Madras High Court Judge Justice R Suresh Kumar, who inaugurated the event, said that despite several kings ruling this land, we remember Raja Raja Cholan fondly and term him as ‘Perumannar’ (emperor) for his clean governance and because was instrumental in making Thanjavur as the rice bowl of the region. “As a strong follower of Thirukkural and its teachings, Raja Raja Cholan ensured that the domain under his rule remained free from hunger, disease and enmity. His remarkable contribution to Tamil language and culture is commendable,” Justice Suresh Kumar said.

Stating that the Tamil kings constructed large temples which stand tall as their benevolent heart, Justice Suresh Kumar said, the divine power enshrined in the Big Temple was also a reason for the undisturbed existence of the shrine for over 1,000 years.

He lauded the State government for celebrating the Sadaya Vizha as a government function and at the same time, he asked the government to name the Tamil university after the great king Raja Raja Cholan which would be more relevant to his contribution to the Tamil language and the society as well, he added.

Hereditary Trustee, Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam Prince C Babaji Rajah Bhonsle, Palani Aadheenam Sadhu Shanmugha Adigal and others participated in the inaugural function. The festival committee president Selvam welcomed the gathering.