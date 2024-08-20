Remove encroachments from inlets flowing into waterbodies: Thanjavur farmers

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur farmers on Monday staged a protest at a dry irrigation tank claiming that the water has failed to reach many such waterbodies due to the failure of proper desilt works.

They said encroachments by private parties were also the prime reason for water not flowing into many tanks and demanded the State government initiate steps to solve the issue immediately.

According to the protesting farmers, while the Kollidam, Cauvery, Vennaru and GA canal and their tributaries are flowing full, several thousands of waterbodies including lakes and irrigation tanks are parched and empty. This is despite water released from Mettur 20 days ago.

“This is mainly due to the encroachment in the inlet canals by certain private parties. We have submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned, but they have failed to pay attention. This has resulted in several waterbodies including Surya Pushkarani, Chandra Pushkarani, Kuyavar Kulam, Mallankulam, Thamaraikulam and Sekkangakulam are blocked by the encroachments,” said Adi Kaliaperumal, Kumbakonam president of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association who led the protest.

He also said that the Madras High Court had ordered the officials to clear encroachment from the water bodies in 2018 but still, the officials failed to obey the order.

“If the encroachments were removed, the water going waste into the sea could be stored in all these waterbodies and would be sufficient for irrigation in the Delta region,” he said.