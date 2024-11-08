Remand prisoner dies of cardiac arrest in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A remand prisoner, who was involved in a brutal murder of a history sheeter, died in GH after suffering a cardiac arrest in Tiruchy on Thursday.

Sundaraj (35), a history-sheeter from Tiruverumbur had an illegal affair, which resulted in a petty quarrel. On September 12, the woman’s brother Ganesamurthy, his son Vadivel and relative Marimuthu offered alcohol to Sundaraj and severed his head.

The conspirers were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. On Thursday, Ganesamurthy had a cardiac arrest in the prison and was rushed to Tiruchy GH. However, he succumbed despite treatment. KK Nagar police registered a case and are investigating.