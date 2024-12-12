Remand prisoner dies in Tiruchy GH after brief illness

TIRUCHY: A remand prisoner from Tiruchy Central Prison died at the government hospital after a brief illness on Tuesday. Karunakaran (54) of Meensurutti in Ariyalur was arrested on April 25 in connection with a murder took place at Anaikarai in Mayiladuthurai and later was lodged in the central prison in Tiruchy.

Karunakaran fell ill on November 29 and was diagnosed with a kidney-related issue. He was treated in the prison hospital but he was rushed to Tiruchy GH as his his condition worsened.

However, Karunakaran succumbed on Tuesday late hours despite treatment in the GH. An investigation is underway.