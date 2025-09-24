Relux Electric, TNGECL to deploy 500 EV charging stations across TN

CHENNAI: Relux Electric Private Limited has joined hands with the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) to set up 500 EV charging stations across the state, driving its transition into an electric mobility hub.

A feasibility study would be done to identify suitable government-owned lands across TN for the charging stations. This initiative aligns with the state’s vision to expand EV infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions, and promote cleaner and more sustainable transportation.

“This collaboration will be a significant step towards transforming Tamil Nadu into an electric mobility hub, and will open up opportunities to further strengthen charging infrastructure at customer-friendly locations,” adds Karthikeyan S, MD, Relux Electric Private Limited.

TNGECL is expanding TN’s EV infrastructure by collaborating with municipal bodies, bus depots and other public locations. The initiative aims to deploy surplus and strategically located EV charging stations, making charging more accessible for public.

Currently, TN has around 1,300 EV charging stations and is developing a digital map to help users easily locate nearby charging points. TNGECL also plans to establish dedicated EV hubs equipped with public-friendly facilities to enhance user convenience.