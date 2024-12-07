Religious, caste bigotry won't succeed in TN till I am alive: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Echoing a strong message of equality, brotherhood and solidarity with the oppressed Dalit community on the death anniversary of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that religious and caste bigotry will not succeed in the State till he is alive.

Speaking at a function organised by the State Municipal Administration Department to distribute modern sewage disposal equipment to 100 conservancy workers and transform them into entrepreneurs, Stalin said, "We strive to create an egalitarian society through social justice. I do not deny that there are some deterrents on our ambitious path. Some people politicise it by asking whether this is the land of Ambedkar or Periyar."

"Such a section deliberately spreads rumours to defame the Dravidian model government. My only message to them is that your religious and caste bigotry will never succeed in this land of Periyar and the land groomed on the principles of Ambedkar. You cannot succeed until Stalin is alive," said the CM.

'Will expose divisive forces and uphold social justice'

"Periyar and Ambedkar had also experienced such pressures, braced against them, and marched on their paths. This government, which functions on the path they laid down, will clear the obstacles and expose the forces threatening to divide society, uphold social justice, and create an egalitarian and equitable society. This is the oath we take in the name of Periyar and Ambedkar," said Stalin.

"Dalits must get due representation in jobs; they must never be stopped in the name of caste, must ensure their growth in politics, economy and education, and everyone must get everything. This Dravidian model government functions on these principles," Stalin reiterated.

"We want to frame the governing principle (of the government) by legally internalising and implementing the Dravidian ideals of social justice, self-respect, women's rights, equality and brotherhood and rights of the oppressed. We are working continuously for that," he added.

'Dravidian model govt marches on the path laid by Ambedkar'

"I, MK Stalin, celebrate Ambedkar and implement his ideas. Our Dravidian Model government will tread on the path laid down by Thanthai Periyar and Ambedkar, Pandit Ayothithas, who dreamt of an equitable and egalitarian society," said Stalin. The talk assumes significance as it is made on the same day Thol Thirumavalavan, whom Stalin fondly refers to as his 'brother,' reaffirmed his commitment to the alliance against the backdrop of his abstention from Friday's book release event with Vijay's participation.

CM detailed the long list of schemes implemented by his government for the welfare of Dalits in the State. He highlighted how Ambedkar's birthday is celebrated as Equality Day, the unveiling of the Ambedkar statue in his memorial in the city, translation of select works of Ambedkar into Tamil and Dalit entrepreneurship schemes. "We launched innovative schemes that have never been implemented in any other State," he said.

Dravidian Milestones

Rs 30 crore prize money for 199 model villages which desist from caste-based discrimination

Rs 1,000 crore at Rs 250 crore per annum for developing basic amenities in scheduled tribe settlements

Rs 400 crore for constructing and renovating Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes student hostels

Rs 100 crore for constructing new classrooms and science labs in Adi Dravidar Welfare schools

78,955 people benefitted from the CM RISE Entrepreneur development scheme for SC/STs, extended at a cost of Rs 470 crore.

Rs 1,000 crore for Ayothithasa Pandithar Housing Development Scheme to develop infra in Adi Dravidar settlements