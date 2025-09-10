Relief for ex-army man’s widow as family pension granted after four years

CHENNAI: The widow and son of an ex-serviceman, who were struggling after his death during the second COVID wave, finally got relief after the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, took steps to expedite their request to pay her the family pension and also the arrears pending since his death in May 2021.

K Duraisamy from Gingee in Villupuram had joined the artillery division of the Indian Army on July 13, 1971, as a sepoy/gunner.

His service was cut short by an injury to his left leg, which made him unable to continue in the Army, and he was discharged on medical grounds on July 15, 1975. He returned to his native town to settle down and married Poongothai. He was paid the disability pension that he was eligible for.

After nearly 40 years, Duraisamy died on May 25, 2021, leaving behind his widow and their son Jayakumar. However, as he did not include his wife’s name in the service records, the kin could not avail the family pension. Officials pointed out that her name was not given in the Pension Payment Order.

As he died at a time when pandemic-induced restrictions were in force, not much could be done and the family underwent a lot of struggle to get the family pension sanctioned to Poongothai. They caught a break when they met the officials at the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, a few months ago and narrated the background.

Officials here immediately took the matter to the Records Artillery and PCDA (Pensions), Prayagraj, and hastened the process. After multiple correspondence and personal liaison, the Family Pension Payment Order was finally notified in favour of Poongothai in June.

After she furnished her life certificate at the bank, the family pension arrears of Rs 4,64,408 was credited to her account on August 13.

From now on, Poongothai will receive a monthly pension of Rs 13,950 for life, officials added.