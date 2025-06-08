Release retirement benefits to teachers soon, says PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: Noting that around 1,000 teachers of government schools were denied retirement benefits citing audit paras, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to take measures to release retirement benefits immediately.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the government has also denied incentives to the teachers who retired last year. “According to the norms, retirement benefits should be provided on the last working day. It is the responsibility of the government to provide benefits to the teachers, who have worked for more than 30 years,” he added.

He alleged that the director of primary education and the audit section were issuing orders violating a government order issued in August 2019 to withhold retirement benefits.

“Instead of intervening and resolving the issue, the state government remains a spectator. The government has to clear hurdles and provide benefits and rights to government teachers and government employees. DMK government under chief minister MK Stalin is the worst government in terms of labour welfare after independence,” the PMK president criticised.

He recalled that DMK promised to ensure the old pension scheme, and permanent jobs to part-time and temporary teachers and others in 2021. “However, not a single promise has been fulfilled yet,” he said.

Anbumani urged the government to take measures to provide retirement benefits and end the suffering of the government school teachers.