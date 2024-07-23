Release Madras University UG exam results: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged Madras University to release its undergraduate (UG) examination results and not delay the students from enrolling in postgraduate (PG) courses.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the results of the UG exams should have been released in June so that students could enroll in PG courses. "Other universities in the state and autonomous colleges under Madras University have released UG results. Admissions to PG courses have also started but the UG exam results of 108 non-autonomous colleges under Madras University have not yet been released," he pointed out.

He went on to say that due to the delay, the students in the 108 colleges could only join PG courses in the same educational institutions. "As students from other colleges also apply for the same PG seats, there will be stiff competition. This will result in several students losing opportunities to join PG courses. This situation has happened due to the long absence of a Vice-Chancellor owing to financial stress," the PMK president stated.

The opposition leader urged Madras University to release the UG exam results immediately and increase the number of PG seats in autonomous colleges so that the affected students could join PG courses. "The state government should also take steps to appoint a Vice-Chancellor to the university and resolve its financial issues," Anbumani added.