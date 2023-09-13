Release 5k cusecs for 15 days, orders CWRC

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday issued an interim order recommending the Karnataka government continue to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. Its previous order to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily for 15 days comes to an end on Tuesday.

The committee issued the order at the virtual meeting, which lasted for nearly five hours. TN officials demanded 15,000 cusecs daily to save the standing kuruvai crops in the delta region. However, Karnataka opposed the demand citing monsoon failure.

“They are sticking to claim of poor rainfall in the catchment areas of Cauvery and that available water is less than 60 per cent of the normal with which they have to meet the drinking water needs and irrigate around 2 lakh hectares,” said a source.

Karnataka also claimed to release 5,000 cusecs following Cauvery Water Management Authority (CMWA) direction, upholding CWRC’s recommendation, between August 29 and Sept 12.

“Being the lower riparian state, TN would fight for its due share of water. We are hoping Karnataka to follow the order, or else we’ll approach the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled on September 21,” said the source adding there is no communication regarding the next sitting of the CWMA. More on P5