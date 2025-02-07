Regulate social media, check crimes against women, says Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday urged the Union government to frame a national-level policy to prevent sexual offences against women and children.

The Chidambaram MP expressed concern over the rising incidents of crimes against women and children across the nation and demanded proactive measures from the government at the State and central levels to ensure their safety and well-being.

Thirumavalavan cited views of experts linking uncontrolled freedom on social media to the factors contributing to the rise in sexual offences against women. “So, the Union government, as well as the State governments, should take appropriate measures to address this issue,” Thiruma told media persons at Chennai airport.

Stating that Arab countries have rules and laws to regulate social media, the VCK leader emphasised the need for such laws in India’s legal provisions to regulate social media. “Crimes against women are not only reported in TN. It is taking place across the nation,” he said.