Reform Tangedco, don’t penalise public: TN BJP chief slams DMK over proposed power tariff hike

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday flayed the ruling DMK government, alleging that it was preparing to impose yet another electricity tariff hike across the State starting July.

His remarks came in response to a report by DT Next, which indicated that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) is mulling a fresh revision of power charges.

Nagenthran accused the DMK regime of consistently placing the financial burden on the public rather than addressing structural inefficiencies within the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). “Is it fair to penalise ordinary citizens,” he asked.