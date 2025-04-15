Begin typing your search...

    Reducing pvt Haj quota wrong: CM Stalin to EAM

    Stalin said that the sudden cut in India’s private Haj quota has caused distress to thousands of pilgrims

    15 April 2025
    Reducing pvt Haj quota wrong: CM Stalin to EAM
    Cheif Minister MK Stalin

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday flagged the reported reduction in India’s private Haj quota and sought the Union External Affairs minister’s intervention to resolve the same.

    In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle, Stalin said, “The sudden cut in India’s private Haj quota has caused distress to thousands of pilgrims,”.

    MK StalinEAM JaishankarHaj Quota
    DTNEXT Bureau

