Reducing pvt Haj quota wrong: CM Stalin to EAM
Stalin said that the sudden cut in India’s private Haj quota has caused distress to thousands of pilgrims
CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday flagged the reported reduction in India’s private Haj quota and sought the Union External Affairs minister’s intervention to resolve the same.
In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle, Stalin said, “The sudden cut in India’s private Haj quota has caused distress to thousands of pilgrims,”.
