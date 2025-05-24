Red alert to Nilgiris, Coimbatore; storm warning cages in all ports: IMD

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert to The Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts as it has forecasted favourable conditions for the low pressure area to form over the Bay of Bengal. It has also instructed that storm warning cages be mounted at all the ports.

B Amudha, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said, “The southwest monsoon started earlier in Kerala on May 24, which is 8 days prior than normal. After 16 years, the southwest monsoon started earlier than usual, and it also expanded over some parts of Tamil Nadu.”

It was also said that a low-pressure area was likely to form over West Central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal around May 27. Due to this weather pattern, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, said the IMD.

The department also issued heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over The Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore, and heavy rain over Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli from May 25 to 27.

Since the conditions are favourable to form a low pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal, and a low pressure area has prevailed over the East Central Arabian Sea (off the south Konkan coast), which is concentrated into a depression, the IMD instructed to mount third stage storm warning cage at Thoothukudi and Pamban ports and stage one storm warning cage in all the ports of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

“Overall, Tamil Nadu received 92 per cent higher rainfall during this summer compared to previous years. This year, the State has received 21 cm of rainfall whereas the normal level is 11 cm,” said Amudha. “Likewise, Chennai also received double the higher rainfall than normal – 101 mm in the last 3 months.”

Srikanth, a weather blogger, told DT Next, “The early onset of southwest monsoon is not rare. Similarly, the onset was delayed up to one week in previous years. The formation of a low pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal will bring rainfall to Kanniyakumari and surrounding areas, he added. Most parts of Chennai will be partly cloudy and isolated places may receive mild showers, he added.