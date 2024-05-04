Red alert on 'swell waves' along the coastal areas of South Tamil Nadu, Kerala

CHENNAI: Red alert on 'swell waves' has been issued along the coastal areas of South Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday and Sunday by Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and National Disaster Management Authority.

According to the press release, high turbulent waves with heavy winds will occur on the sea from 2.30 AM on Saturday to 11.30 PM on Sunday.

Kerala Disaster Management Authority officials said, fishermen and people living in coastal areas have been asked to take necessary precautions to keep away from the danger zone.

Fishermen have also been warned to leave enough space for boats inorder to prevent boats from colliding with each other.

Officials have also warned the public to avoid going to the beaches.

Swell waves are high energy waves without any prior warnings or changes in the wind.