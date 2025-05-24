IMD issues red alert for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and other southern districts

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rain over several parts of Western Ghats covering the ghat areas of Nilgiris and Coimbatore on May 25 and 26.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department has held consultations with the respective district collectors to discuss precautionary and rescue measures.

The weather office also reported a favourable condition for the formation of low pressure areas over west central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal.

According to the alert issued by the IMD, the weather and oceanic conditions are favourable for a low pressure area likely to form over West Central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal around May 27.

The onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to become favourable for the next two days and the conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advance of South-West monsoon over some more parts of South Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area; some parts of Lakshadweep area, Karnataka and some parts of Tamil Nadu.

Due to the weather pattern, the IMD issued heavy to very heavy rain alert from May 23 to 27, for the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi will receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places and heavy rain over Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari on the same day. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts on May 27.

As wind with speed of 35 to 45 kilometer per hour (KMPH) gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over South Tamil Nadu Coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area, the IMD warned the fishermen not to venture into those sea areas.

Three teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to Coimbatore and the Nilgiris. Additionally, one team each from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been sent to Ooty and Valparai.

Senior IAS officers, appointed as monitoring officers, have been directed to visit the districts for supervision.

Departments including Fire and Rescue Services, Electricity, and Highways have been instructed to remain on high alert.

Also Read: Fast-moving thunderstorms bring sudden rains to Chennai