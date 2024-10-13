Red alert issued for Chennai and neighboring districts on 16.10.2024

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday issued red alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram (KTCC) districts of Tamil Nadu predicting extremely heavy rain on October 16 (Wednesday), as the northeast monsoon is likely to onset over south east peninsular region on October 15 – 16.

Extremely heavy rainfall warning was issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on October 16 and it is likely to record more than 20 cm in a single day.

The conditions are favorable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the entire country gradually in the next four days.

Simultaneously, with the setting in of easterly and northeasterly winds over southern peninsular India, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, the northeast monsoon rainfall activity is likely to commence over south east peninsular region on October 15 – 16.

It is likely to trigger intense spells over coastal and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

On Tuesday, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts predicting very heavy rainfall and heavy rain forecast for Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai.

The rest of the state is likely to witness light to moderate rain especially over north Tamil Nadu and a few places in southern parts of the state.

Following the onset of northeast monsoon, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal.

Additionally, Orange and Yellow alert has been given for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore.