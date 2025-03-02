Recurrent arrests of fishers grave concern, taking all diplomatic efforts: Union Minister Jaishankar

CHENNAI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has acknowledged that the apprehension of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka has been a recurring matter of concern and stressed that the Indian government has persistently raised this issue at various levels, including high-level diplomatic engagements.

He emphasised unwavering commitment to the safety and welfare of Indian fishermen, highlighting that their protection remains a top priority, responding to concerns raised by BJP state president K Annamalai.

In a comprehensive response to Annamalai's letter, Jaishankar reassured that India continually strives to safeguard the interests of its fishermen and maintains persistent diplomatic efforts to resolve outstanding issues.

Jaishankar noted that the matter was prominently discussed during the State visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka to India from December 15 to 17, 2024.

"During these discussions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally urged President Disanayaka to approach the issue of fishermen with a humanitarian lens, emphasising the livelihood concerns of the fishers and advocating for the cessation of the use of force in such circumstances. The Prime Minister called for a compassionate and just resolution to the issue, reiterating that any use of force against fishermen is unacceptable," Jaishankar said in a reply letter to Annamalai.

The External Affairs Minister further revealed that he had raised the matter of the frequent arrests and the imposition of harsh sentences on Indian fishermen directly with the Sri Lankan leadership.

"On multiple occasions, India has requested the early release and repatriation of detained fishermen and their boats, and called for the resumption of bilateral fishermen-level talks. These discussions are expected to follow the framework of the 6th Joint Working Group meeting on fisheries, which took place on October 29, 2024," he noted.

Addressing a specific incident involving the apprehension of 17 Indian fishermen and two boats by Sri Lankan authorities on December 24, 2024, Jaishankar detailed the judicial process that followed.

He confirmed that, on February 7, the judgment was pronounced, resulting in the repatriation of 13 fishermen on February 14, 2025, after completing necessary documentation procedures. "However, two fishermen were sentenced to two years in prison for allegedly repeating the offence," he said.

Jaishankar also provided an update on the controversial incident on January 28, 2025, in which Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly fired upon Indian fishermen during their apprehension. "In response, the Indian government lodged a formal protest with the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasising that the use of force in such situations is completely unacceptable and reiterating the need for humane and humanitarian treatment of fishermen," he informed.

"During a press conference on January 29, 2025, a senior official from the Sri Lankan Navy clarified that the injuries sustained by the two Indian fishermen were the result of an accidental discharge of a firearm. While one of the injured fishermen has since been discharged from the hospital, the other remains under medical care," he said.

"The Ministry of External Affairs has maintained close contact with the detained fishermen, ensuring they receive consular and legal support. In total, India's diplomatic efforts have led to the release and repatriation of 535 Indian fishermen since the beginning of 2024. In addition, 15 fishermen have recently completed the necessary travel formalities before their repatriation to India," he informed.

Jaishankar also assured that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and welfare of Indian fishermen.

He reiterated that every possible effort would continue to be made to ensure their protection, well-being, and swift repatriation. "The Ministry of External Affairs remains actively engaged in securing the release of Indian fishermen and addressing all related issues with Sri Lanka," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday thanked the EAM Jaishankar for assuring the safety and well-being of Indian fishermen and detailing the concerted efforts taken by the GoI to ensure the early repatriation of Indian fishermen.